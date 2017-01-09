VIDEO: Doncaster schoolboy magician shows off illusion skills on ITV show

A schoolboy magician from Doncaster has shown off his illusions on TV.

Brook Exley, 12, from Scawthorpe, has appeared on ITV children's weekend morning show Scrambled to show off his skills - leaving hosts Luke and Sam baffled.

Brook Exley has made several TV appearances.

It is the latest television appearance for the The Ridgewood School pupil who has previously appeared on the CITV show and who has also starred in a BBC1 drama Harriet's Army.

He has also trod the boards in a national touring production of The Full Monty.