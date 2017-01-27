VIDEO: Dancing South Yorkshire Police officers scoop top award for 'Thriller' video

A video showing South Yorkshire Police officers dancing to Michael Jackson's hit 'Thriller' has scooped a national award.

PC Tom Goodhill, sergeant John Revill and PC Julie Walpole, along with police staff members Pauline Taylor, Kay Cooper, Lisa Berry and Corrina Dannatt put on their dancing shoes for the eye-catching video.

They copied the famous 'zombie' dance moves made famous in the hit 1982 music video before morphing it into the 'Running Man' dance which was popular online last year.

The #ThrillervsRunningMan sequence was released in October last year as part of the Halloween and Bonfire Night campaign Dark Nights, which urges young people to stay out of mischief when trick or treating or watching fireworks displays.

The innovative police team scooped the 'Digital Marketing In-House Team of the Year' accolade at the Northern Digital Awards held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds last night.

Judges described their entry as "outstanding."