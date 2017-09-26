VIDEO: Can you remember when late Coronation Street star Liz Dawn opened Doncaster's Corn Exchange in 1997?

As tributes flood in for Coronation Street star Liz Dawn whose death at the age of 77 was announced this morning, can you remember the day 20 years ago when the actress opened Doncaster's Corn Exchange?

Liz, who played big-mouthed Vera Duckworth, came to the town in the summer of 1997 to officially unveil the historic building following its restoration following a huge fire a few years earlier.

The actress, who starred in the ITV soap for more than 30 years, was joined by screen husband Jack, actor Bill Tarmey, and the pair met fans young and old as they toured the building which was restored to its former glory after a major fire ripped through the building in January 1994.

Tarmey, who played lovable rogue Jack from 1979 to 2010, died in 2012.

Can you spot yourself in this video and pictures from that day back in 1997?