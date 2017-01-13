VIDEO: Call for action over 'accident black spot' Sheffield road after three car collision

A motorist whose car was smashed into on an icy road dubbed an 'accident black spot' is calling for traffic calming measures to be introduced before someone is seriously hurt.

Debbie Hancock was getting ready for work when she received a call from police to say her car and another one parked in front had been crashed into by a driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions.

Debbie Hancock with her damaged car.

The collision happened on Shore Lane, Fulwood, at about 8am this morning when a man driving a black Tesla skidded into Debbie's silver Vauxhall Corsa and a Citroen C1 parked ahead. This was just one of many incidents caused by icy roads as blizzards wreaked havoc across the region.

Debbie, aged 50, of Wadsley, described Shore Lane as an 'accident black spot' and called for highways chiefs to take action.

She said: "When I got the call from police I feared the worst, but I am just relieved nobody was injured.

"However, there has been a few accidents along here in recent years. It is a long, steep road with a bend so it is a nightmare when there is ice.

Collision on Shore Lane.

"There are no signs at the top of the road or the bottom to warn drivers to beware of ice in cold conditions. They should put these in before there is a really serious incident and some is hurt."

She added that her student son had left the vehicle there overnight and she had been due to pick it up today. The collision caused serious damage to the front and rear.

Elsewhere, the bad weather caused problems for the city's transport network. Buses were diverted away from icy roads in Fulwood and Bents Green.

Snow caused hazardous driving conditions on the A57 Snake Pass between Hurst Road in Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir, meanwhile there was heavy congestion on the A628 Woodhead Pass.

Sheffield Council's gritters have been out in force helping to make the roads safe to drive on.

Police and the fire service issued a warning for motorists to drive carefully in the treacherous conditions.

Read more:-

Three vehicle collision Collision.

Hit-and-run driver hunted by police in Sheffield after horror crash

Snow causes hazardous road conditions for drivers today

Disruption for Sheffield bus passengers as snow falls across city

WEATHER: Cold snap hits Sheffield

I want to end my career in the Premier League with Sheffield United, says Tottenham Hotspur's boyhood Blade Kyle Walker



WATCH: I will leave Sheffield Wednesday when someone kicks my ass - Carlos Carvalhal