VIDEO: Big, bouncy Reno needs a forever home to forget sad past

Big, bouncy crossbreed Reno is looking for a forever home to help forget his sad past.

The eight-year-old is currently in the care of the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA and the search is on to find him security, love and comfort.

A spokesman for the animal charity said: “Well, what can we say about this boy? He is totally awesome.

“Reno came to us in a poor state, he was quite lean and had pressure sores and urine scalding on his legs and tum. After he had a good bath and some good grub in his tummy he is looking and feeling fantastic. This gent is absolutely wonderful, he loves to chat to you and tell you about his day so you never feel alone in his company.

“Despite troubled times, Reno is so affectionate and he absolutely adores humans. Sometimes he forgets his size and he really loves to be a lap dog. We have found him to be exceptionally clever, having mastered sit brilliantly in just a few days. With a loving home this guy will absolutely florish and would love to continue his education.”

They continued: “We don’t think Reno has spent much time around other dogs and although he has made a few friends at the centre, we feel he would be better suited to a home where he is the only dog at the moment.

“He would benefit from making some more doggy friends to help continue to build confidence in this area and develop his social skills.

“Reno is a big, bouncy boy with heaps of energy. He can be very animated in play and forgets his manners a little when he gets very giddy. He’s looking for a home where any children are of secondary school age and who feel confident with larger, bouncy dogs. This gorgeous boy wants to forget his sad past and start over with people who can give him a wonderful, happy home.”

See a video of Reno here