VIDEO: As Jarvis Cocker celebrates 54th birthday, here's a look back at his life in pictures

Sheffield music legend Jarvis Cocker celebrates his 54th birthday today - and to mark the occasion, we've delved into the archives to look back at his life in pictures.

The enigmatic Pulp frontman has always been immensely proud of his Sheffield heritage and roots, namechecking the city's people and places in the band's back catalogue.

Born on September 19, 1964, he grew up in Intake area of the city.

His father, Mac Cocker, a DJ and actor, left the family and moved to Sydney when Cocker was seven, and had no contact with Cocker or his sister, Saskia. Thereafter, both were brought up by their mother, who later became a Conservative councillor.

He founded "Arabacus Pulp" - named after a tradable commodity he learned about in an economics class - at the age of 15 while he was still at The City School.

After numerous line-up changes, and shortening the name to Pulp, the band eventually found fame in the 1990s with the success of the albums His 'n' Hers (1994) and Different Class (1995).

Jarvis through the ages.

Here we take a look back at Jarvis and send him many happy returns on his big day!