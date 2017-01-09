This is the moment an American "cop" tried to jump the queue into a Sheffield nightclub by flashing his badge at the bouncer and claiming he was working for Interpol.

The arrogant American tried to get into the city nightspot by telling a doorman that he was on "offiical business" and flashing his warrant card.

But the bouncer was having none of it - and sent the partygoer packing to queue at the front with everyone else.

After repeated attempts to blag his way in and a string of refusals from the bouncer, the man, wearing a mask on his head tells the door man he will get him fired.

In the video – which has been viewed thousands of times online – he can be heard saying he has a table inside and asks for the manager.

But the bouncer refuses and replies: “It doesn’t matter.”

And when the doorman sees his warrant card he jokes: “What the f*** is that? Don’t talk s***. Go to the front, simple as that. You are not a police officer.”

When the man replies that he is the bouncer goes on: “US? That means you have no jurisdiction in this country.”

The clubber – who takes a picture of the doorman – answers back: “I work with Interpol.”

But the bouncer doesn’t budge telling him to go back to the front of the club in the footage, believed to have been filmed in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘cop’ fires back: “ You are going to get fired brother.”

"Yeah, whatever," replies the bouncer.