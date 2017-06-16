VIDEO: A reality TV star girlfriend, 100m in 11 seconds and a family football dynasty - 7 things you need to know about new Doncaster Rovers star Alex Kiwomya

He's the latest signing for Doncaster Rovers - but how much do you know about the club's new striker Alex Kiwomya?

Here's everything you need to know about the pacy 21-year-old - from his reality TV star girlfriend, to his athletics exploits as a youngster and his famed footballing family.

1. He was born on May 20, 1996 in Sheffield.

2. He attended Notre Dame High School in the city before joining Chelsea's Youth Academy.

3. He is the son of ex-professional footballer Andy Kiwomya who played for Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Dundee, Rotherham United, Halifax Town, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Luton Town, Burnley and Notts County and the nephew of Chris Kiwomya who played for Ipswich and Arsenal and was also manager of Notts County.

4. He's a junior athletics champion - in the 100m at the age of 14 he ran the event in 10.98 seconds.

Alex Kiwomya's girlfriend Talitha starred in Ex On The Beach. (Photo: Talitha Minnis/Twitter).

5. Kiwomya's girlfriend is Talitha Minnis of MTV reality show Ex on the Beach. The couple have a son named August Alexander who was born on 27 January 2016.

6. He's played for Fleetwood, Barnsley and Crewe.

7. He has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels.

