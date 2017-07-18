UPDATE: Watch as video shows 500 tonnes of plastics goes up in flames near Sheffield

About 500 tonnes of plastic has gone up in flames this afternoon - causing huge plumes of smoke to drift over the skies of Sheffield.

Crews from Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire fire services are tackling the huge blaze at a recycling centre in Sandy Lane, Worksop.

Firefighters urged residents who live nearby to keep doors and windows closed as a safety precaution.

A number of videos and pictures showing huge smoke plumes have been uploaded to social media.

No further details about the incident have been released yet.

More to follow as we get it.