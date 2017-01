A suspect package discovered in the West Stand of Rotherham's New York Stadium has been confirmed as a false alarm.

A spokesman for Rotherham United Tweeted: "The suspect package has been investigated by Police, & it has been confirmed as a false alarm.

"We thank everyone for your understanding and co-operation."

The discovery of the package followed a 1-0 defeat for Rotherham in their home derby against Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.