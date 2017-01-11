Search

UPDATE: Sheffield storage firm ripped open by winds says 'no customers' belongings are damaged'

The damage at Armadillo Self Storage.

The owners of a storage business ripped open by today's high winds have sought to reassure customers that none of their belongings have been damaged.

