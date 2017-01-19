UPDATE: Sheffield 'sinkhole' area still cordoned off - workmen trying to reduce flooding risk to surrounding businesses

The area around a large 'sinkhole' near Sheffield city centre is still cordoned off as specialists are working hard on repairs to reduce flooding risk to nearby businesses.

The crater opened up on Monday evening in the car park outside the Decathlon store in Eyre Street.

The area around the hole, which appears to be about the size of a van, has been fenced off since then as workmen are on site.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Sheffield City Council’s damaged structures team were first on site and secured the location. Fencing and signage remains in situ and will do until the area is made safe.

"The EA is using a specialist contractor to assess the extent of damage and Decathlon has enlisted a consultancy contractor to assess the state of the remaining culvert.

"EA contractors will be removing rubble from the culvert to minimise flood risk to the local community and businesses.

"The area is cordoned off and there is no immediate further risk to the public. Technically it is not a sinkhole, it is a collapsed culvert which simply is a tunnel carrying a stream."

This is not the first time a large hole has opened up in the ground in the city.

In April last year a sinkhole more than 20ft deep appeared on Hutcliffe Wood Road, which links the suburbs of Woodseats and Millhouses.

It was apparently caused by collapsed old mine workings.

A month later another hole appeared on Pond Street in the city centre. This was caused by a burst heating pipe.