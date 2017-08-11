UPDATE: 'Mummy this woman is pushing me' - South Yorkshire boy traumatised by 'attempted abduction'

A mum who claims a woman tried to abduct her son in a supermarket has told how the ordeal has left the youngster traumatised.

The 37-year-old Armthorpe woman, who did not want to be identified, told how she was shopping with her son, aged three, and daughter, aged 11, at Asda near the Doncaster Dome on Wednesday evening when the drama unfolded.

She said that while she was picking out yogurts from a shelf a woman approached and started walking off with her trolley - with her son sat in it.

The fearful mum told how her son cried out 'Mummy this woman is pushing me and I don't like it' so she dashed across to stop her walking off with him.

The experience has left the boy badly shaken.

The mum said: "He has not stopped talking about it, he has been in tears.

"It is heartbreaking to see. I think it will take a while for him to get over it. He's a bit traumatised."

She added: "Even when I saw her, the woman just carried on walking as if she hadn't seen me.

"I keep thinking about it and what could have happened. It's scary."

After she shouted to the woman and got the trolley back, she simply walked off and met up with a man on the next aisle. They left a short while later.

The mum added: "I have gone over it many times but I am sure they were trying to take him. The woman did not have a trolley so she couldn't have mistaken hers for mine.

"I posted details about it on Facebook and it has been shared nearly 1000 times. People have said similar things have happened to them recently.

"There is definitely something going on."

She reported the incident to police and claimed officers told her they are aware of a number of similar incidents. Officers are also understood to be reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

The woman is described as being white, aged in her early 50s, about 5ft 8ins tall and with blonde hair. She was wearing a long khaki style coat.

The man was a similar age and height, was wearing glasses and had a greying beard. He was wearing a navy blue jumper.

This follows a previous unrelated incident in which a mum told how a man tried to snatch her son near the Home Bargains store close to Sandall Park at the end of July.

South Yorkshire Police and Asda have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting replies.