UPDATE: Man killed in Sheffield crash formally named

A 25-year-old man who died after a collision in Sheffield at the weekend has been formally identified as Karl Marsden.

The crash happened when a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Station Road in Halfway towards Killamarsh and collided with a barrier at 11.40pm on Saturday, July 1.

Mr Marsden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also involved in the collision. A 31-year-old sustained serious injuries and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment, and a 25-year-old suffered minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Family members have previously posted heartfelt tributes on Facebook.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Mr Marsden’s family have asked that everyone respect their wishes to grieve in private at this time.

"Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened, or who saw the car travelling in the area prior to the collision, to contact them."

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1248 of 1 July 2017.