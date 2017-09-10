UPDATE: Man assaulted outside Sheffield nightclub

A man is in police custody, following an altercation outside a Sheffield nightclub in the early hours of this morning that left another man with injuries.

The incident took place outside the Paris Sheffield nightclub in Carver Street, Sheffield City Centre at around 2.45am.

The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident, and is currently in police custody.

The spokesman said no further details could be released at this time.

More to follow.