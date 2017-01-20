UPDATE: Arsonists blamed for major fire at former Doncaster Bloodstock Sales

Arsonists have been blamed for causing a major fire at the former Doncaster Bloodstock Sales building near the town's racecourse.

Four fire engines, including two from Doncaster Central, one from Edlington and another from Adwick, spent more than three hours at the scene off Carr House Road on Friday evening.

Fire in Doncaster.

Members of the public took these dramatic pictures of the blaze.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called out to the incident at 5.45pm and firefighters were there until gone 9pm.

"A two-storey building was well alight and the cause is believed to be deliberate.

"Firefighters returned the following morning to check the scene."

The bloodstock site used to be home to hundreds of horses until the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales operation relocated several years ago to Sandall Beat Road.