Up to 100 Rotherham homes and businesses hit by power cut for almost a day

As many as 100 homes and businesses in Rotherham have been hit by a power cut that has lasted nearly 24 hours.

The Northern Powergird said the lights went out on properties in Dalton and Thrybergh just before 7pm last night.

In a statement on their website, the organisation said: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on.

"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by a problem with one of our underground cables that supplies your area."