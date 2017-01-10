Two people seriously injured in South Yorkshire road crash

Two drivers were taken to hospital for treatment after a road traffic collision in Barnsley.

Police said a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along Halifax Road from Thurgoland towards Wortley when it collided with a white BMW on the opposite side of the carriageway near to the junction with Crane Moor Road.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision on Monday, January 9, at 5.45pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses, who saw the collision or the silver Ford Fiesta travelling along the A629 prior to the collision, to please come forward.

"If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 823 of the 09 January."

