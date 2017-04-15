Two new special schools to open in South Yorkshire

Two new special school to provide care for youngsters with complex needs are to open in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Council and Doncaster Council are two of only 20 local authorities that has been successful in securing funding for a new special school the Government.

The free school in Sheffield will provide around 30 places for children aged between seven and 16 who have autism and social, emotional and mental health needs.

The funding, announced by the Department for Education, includes the costs of building the school, as well as an additional £500,000 for setting it up.

The council will now work with the DfE to secure a sponsor to run the school.

Jayne Ludlam, director of children services at Sheffield Council said: “This is great news for Sheffield.

"The new school will make sure that more children with autism and social, emotional and mental health needs are able to access the education opportunities that they need locally.

“It will provide parents and young people with more choice and will enable these youngsters to reach their potential and gain the qualifications to match.

"We look forward to sharing more details as this exciting plan develops.”

Planning for the school in Doncaster is still at an early stage.

Damian Allen, director of learning opportunities and skills at Doncaster Council, said: “We welcome the DfE’s recognition of our need and commitment to provide for children and young people with special educational needs in the borough.

"Planning for this school is still in the early stages with consultation to follow.”