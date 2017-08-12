Two injured after car overturns on South Yorkshire road

Two people were injured after their car overturned on a road in South Yorkshire last night.

The man and woman, both aged in their mid 20s, were travelling along Worrygoose Lane in Whiston, Rotherham, at 9pm when the vehicle ended up on its roof.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance crew were called to the scene and they were taken to hospital to be treated for cuts.

A Rotherham Central Fire Station spokesman said there was only one vehicle involved and the cause of the collision is under investigation.