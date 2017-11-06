Twenty seven new homes unveiled in South Yorkshire

Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association (LYHA) has unveiled its second development in Barnsley in two years.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Barnsley, Councillor Jeff Ennis and Mrs Margaret Ennis, and Lisa Pickard, LYHA’s Chief Executive officially opened the development of 27 affordable rented homes at Newstead Road in Athersley. They were joined by Emma and Millie whose suggestions of ‘Recreation Avenue’ and ‘Pit Field Close’ won the competition to name the new streets when they were pupils at Athersley North Primary School; they have since moved on to high school.

The £2.7m project has delivered a further 21 two-bed and 6 three-bed family homes for affordable rent; increasing the number of rented homes LYHA own and manage in Barnsley from 13 to 143 in three years. Newstead Road is LYHA’s second major site in Barnsley, following the completion of the 25-home Aldham House Lane development in Wombwell in March 2016.

This new development at Newstead Road was specifically designed to address housing need in Barnsley, where almost 40 per cent of applicants on the housing waiting list for Athersley North need at least a two or three-bedroomed home. Located next to an adventure play area and a local school, the scheme is perfectly located for families with young children and is a great example where LYHA can make a positive impact to a local community. LYHA has worked closely with Berneslai Homes to let the houses.

The scheme was designed by Leeds-based architects Acanthus WSM to be in keeping with the local area. The design includes enhanced architectural features such as Juliette balconies and feature windows. Costed by DBA Management of Doncaster, the Homes and Communities Agency provided a grant of £710k towards funding the development.

Local contractor, Keepmoat Regeneration, part of the ENGIE Group, built the homes to Level 3 of the Code for Sustainable Homes which aims to reduce both running costs and carbon emissions for each property. Keepmoat Regeneration has worked with LYHA and all partners, employing local people to deliver high-quality affordable homes, which are built on the site of the former leisure centre on Newstead Road. During construction, plumbing students from Barnsley College visited the site, with two plumbing apprentices gaining hands-on experience on site as part of the wider impact the partners aim to make in addition to building new homes.

Speaking about the development at Newstead Road, Lisa Pickard, Chief Executive of LYHA, said: “It’s fantastic to finally see the completion of this scheme, transforming an unused site into 27 much-needed homes for local people in housing need. This scheme is another brilliant example of how strong partnerships can deliver effective solutions that go the extra mile and make such a positive impact locally and to people’s lives. We’re proud to be one of Barnsley Council’s preferred development partners who have supported us to really invest in Barnsley and provide much needed rented homes for local people.”

Councillor Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “We are pleased to be working with Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association as they assist us in delivering housing growth within Barnsley. The new development on Newstead Road site has created twenty-one, two bed houses and six, three bed houses which are providing much needed homes for residents in the borough who require affordable homes for rent.”

Nathan Brough, Regional Director from Keepmoat Regeneration, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the completion of this important project for Barnsley. We’re very proud of the homes we’ve created with our partners here, and we hope the new residents will be very happy.”

LYHA chose to host the celebration event to mark the official opening at the Athersley Community Shop which offers low cost food as well as services to support people in a range of areas including debt and money advice, employment and training support, skills development, and accessing community networks. Supporting local initiatives like this that support local people is very much part of the LYHA ethos. The Community Shop provided refreshments for the event and LYHA made a donation to support its vital work in the local community.

For more details about registering with Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association, visit www.lyha.co.uk or call 0113 278 3335.