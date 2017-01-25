Try ‘walking football’ for free in Sheffield

Fancy a game of football but lacking a certain speed or fitness?

Walking football offers a slow-paced version of the traditional game, aimed at people with reduced mobility.

New sessions have begun at St George’s Park, Graves, on Mondays from 1pm to 2pm. Try a first session for free then continue at £2 per session if you enjoy the experience.

This sport has become increasingly popular, helping people to keep up an active lifestyle regardless of their age and ability.

It is also a fantastic opportunity to get back into football if you previously played but had to stop, perhaps due to injury.

“We are really excited to be offering the local community the chance to take part in a new and exciting version of the beautiful game,” said Joanna Madey, St George’s Park, Graves, centre manager.

“We’ve seen walking football grow hugely in popularity, and the new sessions will include skills development and instruction tailored to each individual’s ability.”

The meet-ups are the latest addition to a range of exciting new activities added to the timetable at St George’s Park, Graves.

At the beginning of January, new Pay and Play sessions started, which take place every Tuesday at 4pm in partnership with Sheffield FC. These are open to youngsters aged four to 11 and cost £5 per play, covering basic skills and football development with an emphasis on getting active and having fun. For more information, visit www.stgeorgespark-local.com.