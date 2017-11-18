TRAVEL ALERT: Buses on Sheffield route diverted after vandals smash vehicle windows in TWO separate incidents

Buses on a Sheffield route are being diverted this evening, after vandals smashed windows on vehicles operating on the route in two separate incidents.

A spokesman for Travel South Yorkshire confirmed: "The 75 #First service in Sheffield has had 2 windows put through on separate occasions, attempting to contact #First to confirm the diversion route."

Both incidents are understood to have happened on buses travelling through the Shiregreen area of the city.

More information on the diversions due to be put in place has been requested.