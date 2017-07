A one year old child has died after being hit by a car.

Humberside Police say the child suffered fatal injuries after the collision with a grey Renault Kangoo van on Friday July 7 at 4pm on Southfield Road in Scunthorpe.

A police spokesperson said that a number of witnesses have already spoken to them but are asking for anyone else that saw anything that would help with enquiries to call 101 quoting log 413 of 7 July.