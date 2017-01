A 19-year-old man has died after his yellow Jaguar X-type crashed into a lamppost in Doncaster this morning.

The victim was the driver and died at the scene after a collision in Thorne Road at 5.50am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No other vehicles are believed to have been involved. Did you see the collision?"

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 133 of 11 January 2017.

