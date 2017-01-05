ROADWORKS: See what’s happening on the roads

Here is a list of the current roadworks taking place in North Lincolnshire.

M180 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J2, A161 (Gainsborough), because of roadworks.

M180 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J2, A161 (Gainsborough), because of roadworks.

One lane closed on M180 westbound between J3, M181 (Scunthorpe) and J2, A161 (Gainsborough), because of roadworks.

Water main work on A1029 Doncaster Road in Scunthorpe at the Cliff Closes Road junction.

Roadworks on Mary Street in Scunthorpe before the A159 Oswald Road junction.