New Year crash victim named by South Yorkshire Police

A woman killed in a crash in Doncaster on Monday has been named.

Ellie Chappell, aged 21, from Thorne, was driving along Selby Road, Doncaster, when she crashed at around 8am on Monday.

She was travelling from Thorne, in a white Ibiza, when she was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra between Lands End Road and Ferry Road.

Ellie died from the injuries she sustained.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Online tributes have been paid to Ellie, with a relative, Stacey Chappell, describing how she will be 'missed by many'.

She added:"Thinking about my family at this sad time."

Writing on Facebook, family friend Danny Munn said Ellie had been 'taken way too early'.

"God only knows what your family is going through," he added.

"You were always such a laugh, annoying me and your brother every time I came round.

"Hope your family are okay and pull together in their time of need."

Friend Stacey Cox posted: "You were a such a big part of my teenage years - all the crazy weekends and parties.

"Another beautiful angel taken too soon. Rest in peace, you'll be missed dearly."

Ollie Pickering said he was 'shocked' at Ellie's death.

And friend Chantelle Eastwood said: "Thoughts go out to your family and closest at this sad time.

"We shared some good memories growing up. God only takes the best and has gained another angel."

Anyone with information about the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

