Major changes to bus timetables routes and tickets in South Yorkshire

New bus timetables, routes and tickets will be introduced across Barnsley this Sunday, January 29.

Passengers are being reminded to check for changes to their service at travelsouthyorkshire.com/bbp, at bus stops, in interchanges and on-board buses.

Barnsley Bus Partnership - a voluntary agreement between local bus companies and transport authorities – aims for the changes to provide a better coordinated, integrated and sustainable bus service for customers.

New ‘BConnect’ Day (£4.50), 7 Day (£16) and 28 Day (£60) tickets from TravelMaster that can be used on any bus in Barnsley are designed to complement the new network by offering those travelling with more than one bus operator greater flexibility and a discount compared to current multi-operator tickets. Existing single operator day and week ticket options will continue unchanged.

A Barnsley Bus Partnership spokesperson, said: “Barnsley’s new bus network has been shaped through a joint aim of creating a better coordinated service for customers. We want to encourage more people to try the bus for some of their journeys, to ease traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“By basing changes on feedback from local residents, bus use and population trends, we hope passengers will benefit from the new connections to jobs, urban centres and other transport, as well as the new alternative multi-operator tickets, to support economic growth in the town.”

Barnsley Bus Partnership is made up of Stagecoach Yorkshire, Globe Coaches, Waterson’s Coaches, Barnsley Council and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive. Service changes were shaped following consultation with communities and councillors in June and July 2016 that saw 1,162 people give their views.