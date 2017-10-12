Leader welcomes plans to introduce smart ticketing

A council leader has welcomed plans to introduce smart ticketing.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council has welcomed plans to introduce smart ticketing in North Lincolnshire – part of an £80m scheme to enable people to buy train tickets using mobile phones, bar codes and smart cards by 2018.

The investment will ensure:

Every passenger will have the choice of travelling without a paper ticket by the end of 2018

Mobile barcode ticketing will be rolled-out on every rail franchise in Great Britain

Passengers will be able to have smart cards hosted on their mobile phone –

Like a digital travel card – with a pilot of this technology expected in the next four months

The Government is also working on plans with the Rail Delivery Group to bring forward the next generation of ticketing systems to give passengers more tailored options to pay for their travel, saving them money and offering better value deals.

Coun Waltham, said: “I welcome the Government’s plans to bring rail travel bang up to date using latest technology. Many of our residents travel by train each year. The move will make it much easier for them to buy tickets and will save time.”