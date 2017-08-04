Council supports plans for new railway services

North Lincolnshire Council supports plans put forward by TransPennine Express and Northern Rail to improve Sunday services between Manchester Airport and Cleethorpes, and some enhancements to the weekday service.

The plans include new Sunday services between Cleethorpes and Manchester Airport, as well as more train times added for Saturdays and in the week. These new TransPennine Express services are expected to be implemented in December 2017.

Northern Rail is proposing changes to services from May 2018. These include extended train times between Scunthorpe and Sheffield.

Cuoncillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, said: “We welcome these plans for improved railway services in North Lincolnshire. TransPennine Express and Northern Rail’s plans offer an improved service for residents, especially on Sundays.

“We are working with the providers to secure even more improvements for railway services in North Lincolnshire.”