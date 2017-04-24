Toy store giant Smyths to open new Doncaster store this weekend

Toy store giant Smyths is to open its new Doncaster store later this week.

The Irish children's favourite will open a new Toy Superstore at the Danum Retail Park, off York Road Retail Park on Saturday.

Doors will open at 9am with visits from children's favourites including Oscar, Shopkins' Strawberry Kiss and Skylanders' Gill Grunt.

Other characters will be on hand from 10am to 4pm and there will also be free face painting, candy floss and goodies to give away.

The firm, which is run by four brothers, was founded in Ireland in 1985 and now has more than 100 stores throughout Ireland and the UK.

Store manager, Kerry Allatt, commented “We’re delighted to be opening a new Smyths Toys Superstore in Doncaster.

"We invite everyone down to join the opening day party on Saturday, where there's sure to be a tremendous sense of fun and enjoyment. Our aim is to offer a fun-filled shopping experience for our customers, with the best range of products at the most competitive prices all year round."