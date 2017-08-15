Top Doncaster headteacher who cleared name over sex charges dies after cancer battle

A top Doncaster headteacher who cleared his name after being accused of sex charges has died after a cancer battle.

Former Woodlands Primary School head John McEnaney is understood to have died recently, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Mr McEnaney, who was named Doncaster's top teacher and headteacher in 2013, was suspended from the school ahead of the 2014 court case - and despite a battle by parents, never returned to his job.

A post on the school's page said: "We are very sad to let parents, staff, friends and pupils past and present know that our previous headteacher, Mr McEnaney, died recently after a battle with cancer.

"Mr McEnaney became the headteacher of Woodlands when it was still an infant and junior school and so was the first headteacher of the amalgamated Woodlands Primary School.

"He led the school for a number of years and I know many people, pupils, parents and staff held him in very high esteem.

"Even though Mr McEnaney had to leave Woodlands, many of us still thought very highly of him and we are deeply saddened at this news. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr McEnaney was cleared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court in 2014 of of two charges against a pair of 11-year-old girls.

He had been accused of rubbing himself against one and squeezing the bottom of the other a year earlier.

Outside court, jubilant parents who had backed Mr McEnaney throughout his ordeal, called for him to be reinstated following his suspension after his arrest.

The court was told that Mr McEnaney had been headteacher for 10 years at Woodlands Primary - and was of “impeccable” character, overseeing a string of outstanding Ofsted reports.

Following the case, a number of parents called on Mr McEnaney to be reinstated.

Kasandra Wood said: “He is a fantastic headteacher. From the moment I found out about the allegations, I never believed them. We are going to fight our hardest to get him back.

"Fellow mum Laura Green said: “Mr McEnaney is innocent and I am glad it has been proven. Now he needs to get his name back and we are all ready to help him do that.”

Louise Gibson said: “It should never have come to court. He has turned the school around and has been an inspiration."