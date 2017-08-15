Top Doncaster headteacher dies after cancer battle

A top Doncaster headteacher has died after a cancer battle.

Former Woodlands Primary School head John McEnaney is understood to have died recently, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Mr McEnaney, who was named Doncaster's top teacher and headteacher in 2013 was head at the school up to 2014.

A post on the school's page said: "We are very sad to let parents, staff, friends and pupils past and present know that our previous headteacher, Mr McEnaney, died recently after a battle with cancer.

"Mr McEnaney became the headteacher of Woodlands when it was still an infant and junior school and so was the first headteacher of the amalgamated Woodlands Primary School.

"He led the school for a number of years and I know many people, pupils, parents and staff held him in very high esteem.

"Even though Mr McEnaney had to leave Woodlands, many of us still thought very highly of him and we are deeply saddened at this news. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr McEnaney had been headteacher for 10 years at Woodlands Primary - and oversaw a string of outstanding Ofsted reports.