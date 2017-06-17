Tips and preview of Sunday’s Doncaster race meeting

Paramount Love shaped well behind a Royal Ascot-bound winner on debut and can go one better on her return to Doncaster for the Project Polar EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Richard Fahey has been mopping up with his two-year-olds of late and this Pivotal filly looked a sure-fire winner when third behind Richard Hannon’s Natural a couple of weeks ago.

Natural, owned by Qatar Racing, had been backed as if defeat was out of the question and knew her job well, with the Albany Stakes the likely next port of call.

Paramount Love was just two and a half lengths away in third, staying on nicely and looking like the extra distance she finds herself over this time will suit her down to the ground.

William Haggas’ Crushed seems to be starting life off a fair mark of 69 in the Into Africa Classified Stakes.

Fourth behind the classy Raheen House on debut last season, he opened his account on the all-weather at Newcastle with the minimum of fuss.

That form does not amount to much, but he can only improve in the hands of the excellent Haggas.

Hugo Palmer’s string appear to be in better form now and his Fibonacci looks a safe bet in the Safari Village Maiden Stakes.

Fifth behind the classy Cracksman on his debut last year, he was only third at Chelmsford first time out this year when Palmer’s yard was a bit quiet.

Next time out he made a promising type in The Grand Visir pull out all the stops and he is surely a winner waiting to happen.

John Gallagher’s Iseemist has been her usual consistent self this season and if the six-year-old can reproduce her recent Goodwood second, then she will be on the premises once more in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Handicap.

The step up to nearly a mile should suit Jedd O’Keeffe’s Komodo in the Bren Slingsby Handicap.

He got going late to open his account over seven furlongs at Wetherby, looking very strong in the finish, and an opening mark of 77 looks fair enough.

O’Keeffe is well on course to have his best ever season and this one looks a useful prospect.

If David Simcock’s Glass Office retains most of his ability, he can stamp his class on the British Stallion Stud EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.

A winner of the Duke of York Stakes at his best, he has not been easy to train and is returning after two years off.

However, a long lay-off is not the deterrent it once was in this modern age and Simcock can get them ready first time.

The others are all much of a muchness, with Fahey’s Mr Lupton coming out best on the figures.

DONCASTER TIPS: 2.00 Blind Faith, 2.30 PARAMOUNT LOVE (NAP), 3.00 Crushed, 3.30 Fibonacci, 4.00 Iseemist, 4.30 Komodo, 5.00 Gambol.