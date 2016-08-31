Three teens bailed over murder of man found near Sheffield

Three teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of a man found on moorland near Sheffield have been bailed.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the death of 34-year-old Craig Nelson, who also used the surname Preston.

They were arrested and quizzed yesterday before being bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Nelson, aged 34, from Wath-upon-Dearne, was found on moorland, off the A628, near the Woodhead Tunnels, on Monday 22 August.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Huddersfield, have been charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody yesterday and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, September 27.