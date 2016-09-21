Three men arrested over garage and shed break-in

Three men were arrested for breaking into a garage and shed when suspicious residents raised the alarm.

The men, from Barnsley, were found after police officers searched the Rig Drive and Romwood Avenue area of Swinton, Rotherham, following reports that a group of men had been seen roaming the streets in the early hours.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "After numerous calls from residents in Swinton early one morning, regarding suspicious persons in the Rig Drive and Romwood Avenue area, officers attended the area.

"After carrying out a localised search, officers detained three persons on Woodlands Crescent, Swinton. All three were from the Barnsley area and had numerous items in their possession that had been stolen from a local resident's garage and shed.

"All three were arrested and are now awaiting sentencing."