Thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from Sheffield building site

Thieves have stolen thousands of pounds worth of valuable tools from a building site in Sheffield city centre.

They struck overnight between Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1 in Eyre Street and took a significant sum of money plus two GX120 Hilti nail guns, four SD5000 Hilti drywall cordless screw guns, Hilti hammer drills, a De Walt spot laser and various other hand tools and specialist equipment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the building site that evening, or from anyone who may have been offered items like this for sale in the last few days.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 310 of 1 April 2017. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."