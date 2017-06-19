"This is The Verve...actually correction, it's Queen!" Ed Miliband in music mix-up as he stands in for Jeremy Vine on Radio 2 show

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has got his classic British bands mixed up standing in for Jeremy Vine on his BBC Radio 2 show today.

The former Labour leader, who is hosting the show all this week, cued up The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony - but Radio Ga Ga by Queen blasted out on the airwaves instead

After a phone-in segment, he confidently announced "This is The Verve" before the distinctive intro to the Queen classic kicked in.

However, quick as a flash, consumate professional Ed realised his mistake and retook the microphone to tell listeners: " actually, correction, it's Queen."

After another discussion Ed eventually played the Wigan-band's 1997 single.

But Twitter users had already picked up on the blunder with one user tweeting: "The Verve? Queen? Ahh well, they both sound the same."

Another user @MandyMae737 posted: #radio2 Ed Miliband confused Verve with Queen....Not much of a DJ is he?...Not much if leader either.....Just sayin'

While another wrote: "So Ed Miliband says this is the Verve and plays Queen!! play some #DepecheMode and I might forgive you"

Former Labour leader Mr Miliband and ex-Conservative chief Iain Duncan Smith will both guest host the topical debate show for five days each with Ed kicking off his stint in the hotseat today.

The politician has delivered a mixed set of music during his two hour stint, opening the show with Take On Me by 80s favourites a-ha, while also spinning One Last Time by Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder's Part Time Lover. Together In Electric Dreams by Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder while also playing tracks by The Cardigans, Tom Odell, Haim, Bastille and The Beatles before handing over to Steve Wright.

The show intersperses interviews and topical debate with phone ins, music and regular guests.

