Third baby memorial garden is opened

A third baby memorial garden has been opened in the Chesterfield borough to remember babies who were either still born or died at an early age.

The garden has been created by Chesterfield Sands, the local branch of the stillbirth and neo-natal death charity, working with staff from Chesterfield Borough Council’s bereavement services team.

The latest garden is in the children’s corner of Staveley Cemetery. It was opened by Pat Willerton and Margaret Tickner, of Crowder and Alderson Funeral Directors, who have helped many families who have suffered the loss of a baby and have always been very supportive of Chesterfield Sands.

Nicky Whelan, chair of Chesterfield Sands said: “We are so excited to have opened the Staveley Baby Garden following on from the success of the Never Land Garden at Chesterfield Crematorium and Boythorpe Baby Garden in Boythorpe Cemetery. I know that our new garden at Staveley will help so many more local families.”

All three gardens have been funded following a host of fundraising events and activities by Chesterfield Sands.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We hope that the garden will provide some comfort to bereaved families as a calm, beautiful place that they can visit to remember their lost babies.

“I know the team have found it a privilege to work with Chesterfield Sands on such a rewarding project and build on the success of the two existing baby memorial gardens.”