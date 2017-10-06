Thinking of making a will? Bluebell Wood can help

If you’ve been meaning to make a will, now is the perfect time, thanks to Bluebell Wood and Buchanan & Co Solicitors.

Anyone who wants to make proper provision for their loved ones has up until the end of October to have a will written free of charge by the law firm, which has offices in Kiveton Park, Rotherham and Staveley, Chesterfield.

Buchanan & Co, which is providing the service for free, is suggesting that clients make a voluntary donation to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice in return.

The wills team at Buchanan & Co has been supporting Bluebell Wood with ‘Make a Will’ month throughout September and October. People who make an appointment with the firm before the end of October will be recommended to make a donation of £95 for a single will or £150 for a double will.

Julie Booth, Trust and Legacy Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “Although making a will is something many of us put to the back of our minds, it’s really important. As well as making sure your money and possessions go to the people you want to, after you pass away, this is a fantastic way to help Bluebell Wood.

“Every donation makes a real difference to children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, helping families to make special memories, whether they have days, weeks or years left together.”

To make an appointment with Buchanan & Co please phone their Kiveton Park, Sheffield office on 01909 510751 or their Staveley, Chesterfield office on 01246 471900, or visit their website at http://www.buchananco.co.uk/

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children and young adults they care for each year, please visit www.bluebellwood.org