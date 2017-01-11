Search

Teenager dies after Jaguar X-Type hits lamppost in Doncaster

Thorne Road, Doncaster. Picture: Google

A 19-year-old man has died after his yellow Jaguar X-type crashed into a lamppost in Doncaster this morning.

