Team Verrico ditches glitz and glamour and prepares a weekend of roughing it!

The charity behind the region’s most glamorous black-tie fundraiser ball is inviting families to ditch the glitz, gowns and gloss and get ready for a weekend of roughing it.

Entirely volunteer-run Team Verrico, which hosts the annual Team Verrico Ball every summer, has organised its first-ever big Summer Camp Out from Friday August 4 to Sunday August 6, at Haxey’s Clampit Creek.

Timed to start the summer holidays in style, the festival-atmosphere Summer Camp Out will bring together live music, kids’ activities, campfires and all the fun of the great outdoors. Music will be provided by folk and blues band Momma’s Days are Done, fronted by Scunthorpe-based Nick Akester, while artists Steffi Wulf and Tom Parker will be performing fire-spinning and slack-lining – a balance act that guests will have the opportunity to try out for themselves.

The event will also see Team Verrico join forces with Band of Builders (BoB), a coalition of tradesman formed by landscaper Addam Smith in order to help his terminally ill friend buy and revamp his council-owned home. BoB, which is in the process of becoming a charity, continues to raise money to support members of the construction community and their families. Addam and his BoB colleagues have pledged to specially build and deliver chairs and tables crafted from pallets for the campout – as well as all the firewood.

With pitches for up to six costing just £40 and all money raised going back into running the charity, the camp is the perfect way to celebrate schools breaking up and give kids a taste of the festival feeling.

Team Verrico was founded in 2013 by Paul Verrico, after he lost his wife Anna to triple negative breast cancer, at the age of 36. Since then, the charity has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds, and impacted the lives of many people with cancer and their families.

Paul is now head of research for the charity and is organising the event and said: “The aim of camp out is to bring together like-minded people to enjoy each other’s company, let kids run around a little in the great outdoors, share some fun and games and listen to a little music.

“We hope that by keeping the price low we can encourage a lot of widowed and single parent families to come along. We’re looking to our volunteers to assist in putting tents up and generally engaging so that people can have a relaxing weekend without breaking the bank. Of course, to those new to the area, the town of Epworth is just four miles away; the old railway line provides a five-mile off-road cycle track and there are fantastic local walks over open fields. We are really looking forward to it.”

The event is a complete change of pace from the well-known Team Verrico Ball, which this year raised an incredible £6,015.35 in a single night. As the charity is completely run by volunteers, every penny it raises is ploughed back into its core business of funding research into cancer and supporting sufferers and their families.

The Summer Camp Out is suitable for both tents and caravans and all are welcome. To book tickets, visit: teamverrico.org/future-events or search Team Verrico on Facebook. Follow @TeamVerrico on Twitter for regular updates on events, fundraisers and activity.