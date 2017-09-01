Team transform Sheffield blind charity craft room

Craft sessions at local charity Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind (SRSB) will be enjoyed by its’ clients in a lovely new environment thanks to a team from Gripple Ltd.

SRSB’s re-vamped Craft Room was officially handed over to SRSB clients, volunteers and staff by the members of Gripple Charities Team and Chairman Hugh Facey in August.

Gripple Ltd is supporting SRSB as their Charity of the Year in 2017 and has got involved with lots of projects and fundraising initiatives and recently, after several weeks of planning and discussion, they sent a team to work on the craft room, which is used by blind and partially sighted people at SRSB’s Mappin Street Centre. The sessions are assisted by staff and volunteers to make a range of crafts such as cards, flower arrangements and seasonal decorations. These sessions are also a great chance for a good old natter and are a great way to keep hands and minds active!

The room has to adapt for other uses, such as an occasional meeting room and for storage, and the team from Gripple listened very carefully to the charities requirements and came up with perfectly matched solutions. The end result is a fantastic transformation!

SRSB’s Activities Centre Co-ordinator Lesley commented, “The team from Gripple has been outstanding, and our clients have been touched by the work done and also by the friendliness shown by them all while they have been at the centre.

“The environment they have created for our clients is amazing and it will make such a difference to the sessions. We have a place for everything now!

“We want to say a huge thank you to the team for their hard work and kindness.”

Gripple have worked on several fundraising initiatives over 2017, including sponsored runs and walks, cake sales and a football collection to name a few. They have also embraced helping us to raise awareness of SRSB’s services and eye health, but the teams have also been fantastic at getting involved with their clients on projects such as an Afternoon Tea and this recent Craft Room re-vamp.