Super snaps of Isle life sought

Keen photographers in the Isle can share their best work and be in with a chance of winning their image as a printed and framed copy.

The subject of the photography competition run by North Lincolnshire Council, with the Isle of Axholme Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership, is life on the historic Isle of Axholme.

The competition invites members of the public to submit their photos that they think best represent every day life on the Isle.

Submitting your photos is easy; simply upload your pictures to Instagram and use the hashtag #thisistheisle, with a caption explaining the essence of your photograph.

The competition is split into three categories:

Peatlands and Wetlands – for example; landscapes, water, wildlife, nature, conservation, peat or moorland,

Community Connections – for example; events, people, routes and pathways, walking, cycling, days out or the community,

Time and Place – for example; historic buildings, archaeology, the historic landscape, medieval farming, aviation, industrial history or local landmarks.

There will be three winners, one for each category. Photographers of the three winning entries will receive a professionally printed and framed copy of their work.

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership hope to reconnect people with their landscape and cultural heritage by running the competition.

Funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund that is earmarked for 16 ‘reconnection’ projects, will help finance the event.

Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Isle of Axholme is a beautiful area of North Lincolnshire and people from the Isle feel a great sense of pride in where they come from.

“We want to celebrate that passion for the Isle with this photography competition and find out what living or working on the Isle means to you.”

There is plenty of time to organise your entry as the competition will run until October 1, 2017.

Judges’ favourite pictures from the competition will be shared on Instagram accounts, @northlincolnshirecouncil and @ioahc.

Entrants can also submit photographs by sending to landscapepartnership@northlincs.gov.uk.