Summer fun continues with the Tickhill TFest

The kids are back to school but it doesn’t mean that 'summer of fun' is over.

Tickhill TFest is just a week away and Doncaster’s biggest music festival brings fun for all the family. So don’t let the ‘back to school’ blues get you down, raise your spirits and keep the summer feeling going .

TickhillTFest

TFest will include live music from 12noon to 11pm, including performances from The Little Mix Experience and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Signature.

Children’s entertainment, fair rides and face painting and much much morel, not forgetting the adults we have a Champagne and Prosecco Bar as well as outdoor bars, street food and lots of fun and games, there really is something for everyone.

We are offering one lucky winner the chance to win a pair of tickets for Tickhill TFest next Saturday, September 17, 2016.

To enter simply answer the following question and email barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Tickhill TFest in the subject line.

QUESTION; Can you name the four members of Little Mix?

Closing date for entries is 10am Monday, September 12, 2016.

This year, thanks to support from TFest, you can be raising money to help local Doncaster charity The Eve Merton Dreams Trust, while you’re having fun and enjoying yourself.

Simon Stringer co. Director of Tfest said, “I was privileged to attend the wedding of family friends Stacey and Daniel in January, who married at Doncaster Royal Infirmary with the support of The Eve Merton Dreams Trust. After hearing the news that Stacey’s health was deteriorating quickly since her diagnosis it was at that point, after 10 years together that they knew they needed to declare their love for each other and be married. On January 7th, 2016, with support from the charity and surrounded by family and friends, their dream came true. That is what this charity can do, make dreams come true. After witnessing that first hand Tfest were eager to make the partnership.”

If you buy your tickets in advance via the charity, you automatically donate a third of that cost to charity. So you’re doing your bit by simply attending and enjoying yourselves.

Tickhill TFest,Saturday, September 17,

Ticket Prices: Adult £15, Child – U5s Free, Under 12s £5, Under 16s £8

Alternatively you can get a family ticket for £40 (includes 2 Adults and 3 children, ages can range) – Contact info@evestrust.co.uk

