A so-called Pink Moon is set to rise in the skies above Doncaster this week - but what is it and why does it occur?

The Pink Moon will hit its peak on April 11, but will be visible all week and marks the first full moon of Spring.

But despite its name, it won't mean the moon turns a rosy shade.

The Pink Moon is the name given to the first full moon of the spring season and dates back to Native American times.

The practice of naming moons is well established and it's why we have the Blue Moon and the Green Moon.

The name comes from the moss pink herb, or wild ground phlox flower, which has emerged by springtime.

The April full moon also dictates the beginning of Jewish Passover.