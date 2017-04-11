Strictly Ball spins up a great sum for Rotherham Hospice

A sparkling event combining food, music and entertainment, was enjoyed by supporters of Rotherham Hospice, who helped to raise a fantastic sum for the charity.

The second Strictly One Night Only Ball hit a real high note, and resulted in an amazing £28,000 to help further the work done at the Rotherham Hospice.

Held at Rotherham’s Hellaby Hall, the sell-out March event again featured Doncaster-born entertainer Chris Madin and his Strictly Band, made up of musicians and singers from the hit television show Strictly Come Dancing, and West End theatre.

Those who attended enjoyed welcome drinks and a three course meal before dancing the night away to the live band.

An auction held on the evening saw a bidding war evolve, over a private dining experience for ten at Sloane’s of Wickersley, which eventually went for £850.

Delighted with the respnse to and results from another very successful event, the hospice fundraising team are already planning next year’s ball.

“We would like to thank everybody who contributed to the event to make it a great success and hope to welcome everyone back again next year,” said hospice events manager Samantha Wood.

Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity commissioned by the NHS to deliver care through a range of services to people who are affected by a terminal illness.

Its dedicated team of staff and volunteers work together to provide care that includes physical, psychological, social and spiritual support.

Their aim is to help patients, their families, and carers achieve the very best quality of life and personal experience, both at their homes and in the hospice itself.

As Rotherham Hospice needs £5.7 million a year to provide its services, it needs to raise £2.2 million a year through voluntary help and is dependent upon the generous support of people, businesses, and organisations from around the area.

Fundraising events are organised throughout the year and include the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire in Fox Valley on April 30, a Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on May 20 and a Tandem Skydive Day on June 25.

To find out more, visit the website at https://www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/

