Still Open All Hours crews set to return to Doncaster tomorrow - and filming starts next week

TV crews are set to arrive in Doncaster tomorrow to begin setting up ahead of the filming of another series of Still Open All Hours.

Filming on the fourth series of Doncaster-based cornershop sitcom is due to get underway in Balby next week - but set designers will arrive tomorrow to set up Arkwright's shop over the weekend.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy and filming is scheduled to take place between September 11-25.

Outdoor sequences for the show will once again be filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby - the setting for the original Open All Hours series starring Ronnie Barker as miserly and stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright.

The new series has once again been written by Doncaster-based TV scriptwriter Roy Clarke who also penned Last Of The Summer Wine and is expected to air after Christmas.

Joining Sir David for the new season are expected to be returning cast members including Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, James Baxter, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

A sequel to Open All Hours, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned and the show is now in its fourth series.