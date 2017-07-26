Stay safe this summer around open water

North Lincolnshire Council in conjunction with Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue are warning people about the importance of water safety.

During the school holidays, and in particular during hot weather, increasing numbers of children put themselves at risk of drowning in open water and on average 40 to 50 children drown each year in the UK. It is important to teach your children to spot and keep away from dangers associated with open water.

The dangers of open water include:

• It is very cold in comparison to indoor pools or shallow water – the initial shock of falling into the open water may cause panic and the weight of their clothing will make it more difficult to swim

• There may be hidden currents

• It can be difficult to get out of open water with steep and slimy muddy banks or vertical mooring points

• It can be deep with hidden shelves and sharp drop-offs close to the bank’s edge

• There may be hidden rubbish hiding below the water surface

• There are no lifeguards or lifesaving aids nearby

• The water may be polluted with chemicals and may make you ill

North Lincolnshire Council is providing free swimming for all children under 16 years old in North Lincolnshire during the school holidays, so take advantage of this opportunity and keep your children safe this summer.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener and cleaner places, said: “Water safety is important all year round and as the summer holidays are approaching, we want to remind you of the dangers that come with open water.

“We urge you to take advantage of free swimming for children under 16 years old during the summer holidays so that you and your children can enjoy swimming where it is safe to so.”

For more information on the free swimming for under 16’s, visit: www.northlincs.gov.uk/your-council/about-your-council/news/archived-news-stories/free-swimming-for-children-during-summer-holidays/