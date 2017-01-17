Start the new year by making a difference to a child’s life

North Lincolnshire Council is looking for new foster carers and adoptive parents in North Lincolnshire to look after children of all ages and needs. Could this be you?

Information evenings are being held throughout the year to provide an opportunity for people to find out more about fostering and adoption. This could be the perfect opportunity to starting your journey of changing a child’s life.

The first event is today, Tuesday January 17, at the Learning Development Centre, Enderby Road, Scunthorpe from 5.30pm to 8pm.

If you have ever thought about adopting or fostering, go along to this event. You will be able to ask the fostering and adoption team any questions and find out more information on the process.

Applications are welcome from anyone over 21 years old including married couples, couples living together in a stable relationship, same sex couples living together or in a civil partnership and single applicants.

A spokesman said: “We do not discriminate on the grounds of age, class, culture, disability, race or sexual orientation.

“We welcome interest from people who live in or outside of North Lincolnshire. If you are interested in finding out more, go along to an information evening.”

More information evenings are taking place at the Learning Development Centre from 5.30pm to 8pm on:

Tuesday 28 February

Tuesday 11 April

Tuesday 23 May

Tuesday 4 July

Tuesday 15 August

Tuesday 26 September

Tuesday 7 November

You can also speak to the adoption and fostering team on 01724 297024 if you are unable to attend the information evenings.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning, said: “Adoption and fostering can and does change the lives of children and adults. We are looking for people who have different experiences and skills to offer. There is no such thing as a typical adoptive parent or foster carer. They come from all walks of life.

“If you would like to adopt or foster, the information evenings are the perfect opportunity to find out further details. Our friendly adoption and fostering team will be there to answer any of your questions.”